Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Whittier.

Marlee Madyson Mendoza was last seen Sunday afternoon on the 7000 block of Greenleaf Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Mendoza's family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities said.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is described as having straight black hair, black eyes and braces.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's department's Pico Rivera station at (562) 949-2421.