Whittier man charged with setting Sycamore Fire that damaged several homes

Kevin Whitlock faces multiple counts of arson, including six counts of "arson of an inhabited structure or property," and one count each of arson of another person's property, as well as arson of a "structure or forest," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.
The fire broke out in windy conditions at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of Cinco View Drive and East Banyan Rim Drive, near Sycamore Park. It burned about four acres before firefighters were able to douse the flames.
More than 200 firefighters were requested to assist, and were spotted putting out hot spots throughout the area.
"This fire could have had fatal consequences and even though it didn't, there was tremendous loss for several families due to the unnecessary actions of one individual," said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. "My office will offer services to all of the victims affected by this blaze."
Whitlock was found in a nearby canyon soon after the fire started, and was suffering from burn injuries, according to authorities.
Arraignment for Whitlock is set for Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.