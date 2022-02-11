Man arrested on suspicion of arson in brush fire that destroyed at least 2 homes in Whittier

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the area of Cinco View Drive and East Banyan Rim Drive, near Sycamore Park. It grew to about 7 acres at one point. The fire was mostly put out shortly after and was downgraded to about 4 acres.
Authorities say the man, only described as being in his 50s, had been found in a nearby canyon with burns after the fire started. He was arrested on suspicion of arson.
It's still unclear exactly how the fire started.
AIR7 flew above the area and captured the two homes up in flames. More than 200 firefighters were requested to assist and were spotted putting out hot spots throughout the area.
At around 4 p.m., most of those spots appeared to have simmered down, though the area remained on high alert.