Man accidentally backs car into front entrance of Whole Foods store in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Shoppers inside a Whole Foods store in Woodland Hills witnessed a frightening scene Saturday when an elderly man accidentally backed his car through the front doors.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods store at Canoga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

The man accidentally backed his Volvo into the front of the store where the car ended up in the produce section, according to reports.

No injuries were reported.

Store workers and firefighters helped the elderly man get out of the car.

Firefighters were spotted taking down what was left of the mangled doors and simply drove the car back out into the parking lot.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.