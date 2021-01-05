NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving multiple suspects ended with a PIT maneuver near Norwalk on Tuesday after authorities pursued the vehicle on Southern California freeways.
The pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. in Norwalk . It was not clear why authorities began chasing the vehicle.
Several suspects could be seen inside the vehicle as Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies chased the damaged car on the 5 freeway.
The pursuit came to an end near Lakewood Boulevard on the 5 freeway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's SUV used a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.
Several suspects were taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Pursuit involving multiple suspects end with PIT maneuver near Norwalk
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More