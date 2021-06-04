ABC7 Solutions

During fire season, this new piece of technology may be key to saving homes and lives

By
EMBED <>More Videos

This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We are facing a brutal wildfire season ahead. But could this one piece of new technology be the key to saving lives and homes?

California has seen an explosion of record-breaking wildfires. More than 10 million acres burned in 2020, doubling the 4.7 million acres charred in 2019. Among those 2020 fires, the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest destroyed 171 structures and scorched more than 115,000 acres. The likely cause? Tree branches falling onto power lines.

And the December 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties killed two people and led to massive mudflows resulting in at least 21 deaths.

And the trend is predicted to continue into 2021.

MORE | Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
Graphic not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

This is why crews recently gathered for a controlled burn to test a new system that promises to detect fires along power lines early, before they've spread beyond control. That device, according to Jack McCall with Lindsey FireSense, is the FIREBird wildfire detection system.

"We recognized that it would be really helpful if the utility had a device that they could mount along their power lines...if they could detect fires shortly after they start," said McCall.

Firefighters with Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County and Confire put it to work in an open field in Grand Terrace.

"It's a sensor, actually it's a whole bunch of different sensors and a whole bunch of different algorithms that run in the device that is intended to mount on a utility pole but it can also mount on a building, on a street light," said McCall.
McCall says when flames are detected, the device will send an alert to a cellphone, with images of the fire, the surrounding area and location details.

MORE ABC7 SOLUTIONS | Fireproof home? Technology offers solution to CA's destructive wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

We've seen local wildfires ravage everything in their path, but there are some homes that survived thanks to a revolutionary solution: the fire resistant home.



"We can detect a fire as small as 3 by 3 feet so about 10 square feet and report on it within a minute or two," said McCall. "That would give firefighters a maximum of ability to respond to a fire while it's still small rather than after it's grown to a larger extent."

And after mandatory power shutdowns during red flag warnings, McCall says those same sensors and cameras could help utility crews determine whether it's safe to power up the lines.

Both the San Bernardino County and Rancho Cucamonga Fire Departments will be piloting the FIREBird devices this summer. The devices are set to be installed in August. Also, other agencies along the West Coast are eyeing the FIREBird as one possible solution to the state's wildfire crisis.



MORE | Historic rise in wildfires challenges California to adapt
EMBED More News Videos

The story of fire in California is two-fold -- drought and disagreements over forest management and millions of people living in the urban-wildland interface.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfiresbrush firefiretechnologywildfireabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
How SoCal fashion manufacturers are using new water-saving techniques
SoCal woman shines spotlight on crimes against women of color
Have an electric bill? This program can help save you hundreds
Drought leading to extreme solutions to save wildlife
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News