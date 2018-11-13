WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Wildlife experts trying to track tagged mountain lions amid massive blaze

EMBED </>More Videos

Wildlife experts are trying to determine the conditions of the mountain lions amid the Woolsey Fire. (SantaMonicaMtns/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
Wildlife experts are trying to determine the conditions of tagged mountain lions amid the Woolsey Fire.

The official Twitter account for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area posted that GPS data confirms 10 of the 13 known mountain lions appear to be alive and moving.

MORE: Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County to help with animal rescues

This means that they're still unsure about three lions: P-74, P-22 and P-42. P-74 has a working collar, but P-22 and P-42 only have the "VHF" function. This means they have to be tracked down in person, which cannot be done due to the fire.

MORE: Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire, but is doing fine
EMBED More News Videos

A lot of people have been concerned about on famous Malibu resident: Stanley the Giraffe, who lives at the Malibu Wine Safari.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake Village
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire
2 horses rescued after surviving Woolsey Fire in Malibu
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Rams game against Chiefs moved from Mexico City to LA
Ventura County resident: 'We've had a really tough week'
'El Chapo' trial: Opening statements begin after juror dismissed
Tips to deal with unhealthy, smoky air
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Show More
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
CNN sues Trump, demanding Acosta's return to the White House
More News