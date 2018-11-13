The official Twitter account for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area posted that GPS data confirms 10 of the 13 known mountain lions appear to be alive and moving.
This means that they're still unsure about three lions: P-74, P-22 and P-42. P-74 has a working collar, but P-22 and P-42 only have the "VHF" function. This means they have to be tracked down in person, which cannot be done due to the fire.
