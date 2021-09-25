4 wounded in shooting at Willowbrook Metro station, authorities say

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were shot at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station Friday evening, prompting a large response from law enforcement.The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.LASD said deputies responded to the scene and found the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of them were critically injured and the fourth victim had minor injuries.Those wounded were transported to be treated for their injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Details regarding their age and gender were not immediately available.No suspect has been identified.