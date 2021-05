EMBED >More News Videos Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday - and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating two new incidents of vehicle windows being shot out on Southern California freeways following a string of similar incidents in recent weeks.The latest incidents happened on the 91 Freeway in Corona. The driver of a Range Rover heard his rear window shatter.A similar incident was reported on the 91 at Kramer Boulevard in Anaheim, with a driver's window being blown out.Investigators say the windows may have been shot out with BBs or pellets.There have been multiple similar incidents reported in recent weeks on the 91 and other freeways.