Ronald Reagan Library: Santa Ana winds push Easy Fire flames close to library in Simi Valley

The library is in the evacuation zone. Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, said the library is prepared for a fire emergency.
"We actually worked with the Ventura County Fire Department in May and they bring out hundreds of goats to our property. The goats eat all of the brush around the entire property creating a fire perimeter. That was done just about five or six months ago so that if the fire does come up the hillside, which of course we don't want it to do but if it does, at least there's already a perimeter in place," said Giller.
The Reagan Library opened in 1991 and is the home to priceless items documenting President Ronald Reagan's eight years as governor of California and eight years as president of the United States.
"We have an actual Air Force One airplane on display that served seven U.S. Presidents," said Giller.
The building is equipped with fire doors. so if the flames managed to get inside, the fire doors would close and seal it off in that one specific area.
Behind those doors are a piece of the Berlin Wall as well as every speech and handwritten note Reagan wrote during his time in office.
"We have a handful of essential personnel on our property. Our head curator, our facilities manager, our library director, just to make sure everything is safe as well," said Giller.