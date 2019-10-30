Ronald Reagan Library: Santa Ana winds push Easy Fire flames close to library in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Relentless Santa Ana winds pushed flames from the Easy Fire close to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Wednesday.

The library is in the evacuation zone. Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, said the library is prepared for a fire emergency.

"We actually worked with the Ventura County Fire Department in May and they bring out hundreds of goats to our property. The goats eat all of the brush around the entire property creating a fire perimeter. That was done just about five or six months ago so that if the fire does come up the hillside, which of course we don't want it to do but if it does, at least there's already a perimeter in place," said Giller.
EMBED More News Videos

Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, said the library is prepared for a fire emergency.


The Reagan Library opened in 1991 and is the home to priceless items documenting President Ronald Reagan's eight years as governor of California and eight years as president of the United States.

"We have an actual Air Force One airplane on display that served seven U.S. Presidents," said Giller.

The building is equipped with fire doors. so if the flames managed to get inside, the fire doors would close and seal it off in that one specific area.
EMBED More News Videos

The Reagan Library opened in 1991 and is the home to priceless items documenting President Ronald Reagan's eight years as governor of California and eight years as president of the United States.


Behind those doors are a piece of the Berlin Wall as well as every speech and handwritten note Reagan wrote during his time in office.

"We have a handful of essential personnel on our property. Our head curator, our facilities manager, our library director, just to make sure everything is safe as well," said Giller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
simi valleyevacuationmuseumsfireronald reaganair force
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
100-acre wildfire breaks out near 60 Fwy. in Jurupa Valley
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Calabasas wildfire prompts brief closure of NB 101 Freeway
Show More
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Horse owners run through thick smoke, ash hoping to get horses to safety
Time-lapse footage shows Easy Fire progression
Video of fat cat's lazy workout routine goes viral
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
More TOP STORIES News