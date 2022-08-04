Six fatalities reported in crash involving multiple vehicles at Windsor Hills intersection

AIR7 HD flew over the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Windsor Hills.

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were killed and others were injured in a violent, fiery crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday in Windsor Hills, officials say.

Firefighter-paramedics were treating multiple patients at the scene. Initial reports indicated at least two people had died in the crash, but that figure was later updated to six.

Six ambulances were requested to respond to the scene.

At least one or more of the vehicles burst into flames following the crash.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of La Brea and Slauson avenues in Windsor Hills, an unincorporated community just south of LA's Crenshaw district.

The ages and names of the victims were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.