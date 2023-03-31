The driver charged in a Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 claims to have had a seizure behind the wheel.

Driver charged in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 claims to have had a seizure behind wheel

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lawyers for the nurse accused of killing six people in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills last year say she suffered a seizure behind the wheel and froze while driving.

Lawyers for Nicole Linton say they plan to have a neurologist who specializes in seizures testify on Linton's behalf.

Police say Linton was driving more than 100 mph when she drove through a red light and hit multiple cars last year.

She's been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

ABC7's partner station ABC13 in Houston, the city Linton had been visiting from, is reporting that prosecutors allege that emergency room doctors who treated Linton in the immediate aftermath of the crash did not report any signs of a seizure or impairment that would indicate a loss of consciousness.

She is currently being held without bail.