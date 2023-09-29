1 person shot at scene of car crash in Windsor Hills

At least one person was wounded by gunfire at the scene of a car crash in Windsor Hills Friday afternoon.

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was wounded by gunfire at the scene of a car crash in Windsor Hills Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. at Stocker Street and Fairfax Avenue. First responders found one person shot in the leg at the scene. Three people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

It wasn't clear what led to the shooting and whether the occupants of the two vehicles knew each other. It also wasn't known if the shooting happened before or after the crash.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where two cars had sustained heavy front-end damage, indicating a likely head-on collision. Spatters of blood were visible on the pavement.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.