Woman arrested in theft of 2 guitars taken from music shop in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators said Tuesday they have made an arrest in the theft of two guitars from a vintage shop in Orange.Surveillance video shows a woman exchanging guitars on the wall of Imperial Vintage Guitars. Moments later she's running out the front door holding a Gibson and another guitar.A clerk ran after her, but she was able to get away.The owner of Imperial said the guitars are worth about $10,000 each.Police said the suspect is 22-year-old Anna Reyes from San Pedro. She is now in custody.As for the guitars -- both were recovered and returned to the store.