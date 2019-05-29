Woman arrested in theft of 2 guitars taken from music shop in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators said Tuesday they have made an arrest in the theft of two guitars from a vintage shop in Orange.
Surveillance video shows a woman exchanging guitars on the wall of Imperial Vintage Guitars. Moments later she's running out the front door holding a Gibson and another guitar.
A clerk ran after her, but she was able to get away.
The owner of Imperial said the guitars are worth about $10,000 each.
Police said the suspect is 22-year-old Anna Reyes from San Pedro. She is now in custody.
As for the guitars -- both were recovered and returned to the store.
