Young California mother beheaded on street identified, new info released on man arrested in attack

SAN CARLOS, Calif. -- The young mother who was killed in a horrific beheading in a Bay Area neighborhood has been identified by her family members.

ABC7's sister station KGO-TV initially withheld her name out of respect for her family, but her father and grandmother have since granted their permission to release her name: Karina Castro.

Castro was a 27-year-old mother of two girls, ages 7 and 1. She attended Menlo-Atherton High School, got her GED and worked as a DoorDash driver.

On Thursday, Castro was beheaded in what early witness reports described as a sword attack in the street in front of stunned witnesses in the city of San Carlos.

Her suspected attacker has been identified as 33-year-old Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, the father of Castro's 1-year-old daughter. Castro's family says the defendant goes by the name Rafa Solano and that he is a diagnosed schizophrenic whose behavior would swing wildly depending on his balance of medications.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department said the crime happened shortly before noon Thursday in the street outside Castro's residence. Sources say there was a history of domestic violence at the address where Castro was killed.

The graphic nature of the crime was stunning enough that counselors are being provided for sheriff's deputies who were first to arrive to the horrific scene, as well as neighbors who watched the events unfold.

Authorities said Castro's two children did not witness the crime. Sources told KGO-TV reporter Dan Noyes that the the kids were inside the house at the time.

Child protective services took custody of the two girls, along with a dog and two cats who were also inside the house.

Castro's father and grandmother are desperately trying to get the young girls back from CPS. They say they found out about the murder online and are upset that social workers and police failed to contact them.

Solano's arraignment on the murder charges had been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday but was postponed.

