Woman found dead at Westchester Holiday Inn hotel near LAX

#O.D./Poison; INC#1660; 10:22PM; 9901 S La Cienega Bl; https://t.co/RiFEXjyFUY; #Westchester; 9-1-1 caller reported a person died by suicide and left note stating chemicals on body. LAFD HazMat responded and after a thorough ... https://t.co/BGEmGdPBPw — LAFD (@LAFD) January 7, 2020

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was found dead at a hotel in Westchester near Los Angeles International Airport, prompting an investigation Monday evening, authorities said.Authorities responded to the 9900 block of South La Cienega Boulevard at about 11:19 p.m. to a Holiday Inn hotel.A 911 caller reported the incident to authorities as a suicide, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert, but the cause of death has not been confirmed."9-1-1 caller reported a person died by suicide and left note stating chemicals on body. LAFD HazMat responded and after a thorough investigation, determined no hazard present," the alert said.The LAFD responded to investigate possible hazardous materials, but determined no hazard was present.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple fire engines responding to the hotel.Los Angeles police is handling the investigation.