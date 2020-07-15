Woman found shot with 1-year-old child inside vehicle after apparent robbery at Lancaster gas station

Authorities found a woman shot along with an unharmed 1-year-old child inside a vehicle after an apparent robbery in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities found a woman shot along with an unharmed 1-year-old child inside a vehicle after an apparent robbery in Lancaster Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a gas station in the 850 block of Avenue I, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities say the victim was also robbed.

The victim is believed to be the mother of the child.

No arrest has been made, but authorities say they have leads on the suspects.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the child was 3 years old.
