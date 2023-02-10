Video captures woman smashing into cars in OC parking lot, nearly running over bystanders

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows what appears to be a woman deliberately smashing into multiple cars in a business parking lot in Orange County on Thursday and nearly running over bystanders who tried to stop her.

Eyewitness videos show the driver in an SUV smashing into first one car and then another and another in the parking lot in Mission Viejo.

At one point a man runs up shouting "That's my car!"

He stands in front of her and she drives right at him, forcing him to jump out of the way. Another woman who was standing next to a parked car also was forced to jump out of the way.

Another man ran up to her window and and started shouting at her to "Get out of the car!" But she ignored him and reversed, then fled from the parking lot, leaving at least five or more damaged vehicles in her wake.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to the scene for a hit-and-run report.

Deputies spotted her and tried to pull her over but she took off, ending up on the 5 Freeway. The CHP took over the chase and eventually she was taken into custody and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. No injuries were reported.

A motive for the vehicle rampage was not immediately apparent and it was not known if controlled substances were involved. The suspect's name was not immediately released.