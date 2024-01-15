Owner searching for stolen custom car after suspects caught on video in Woodland Hills

WOODEN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is desperately searching for his expensive classic car after it was stolen in Woodland Hills, and there may be some hope in the form of surveillance video.

The seafoam green 1962 Impala convertible low-rider with hydraulics - worth $100,000 - was stolen on Jan. 11 in front of Seth Wayne's home.

"I only had it for like a week and half, but I've been wanting this specific car for a long time... I bought it on Christmas Eve and they stole it on my birthday," he said.

Surveillance footage along Ventura Boulevard captured two suspects trying to figure out how to get it started. At one point, sparks could be seen flying from the car.

"These guys know nothing about this car. They had to break the grill to get into it. They couldn't open the hood, couldn't figure that out... no knowledge of the hydraulics, that's where the sparks are coming from," Wayne said.

They ended up using a Prius to push the old classic in order to get a running start - only to be involved in a hit-and-run crash, he says.

Wane, a car fanatic and collector, says it will be hard to replace the unique convertible. He's been searching high and low for the car, but so far no sign.

He's hoping surveillance video and the public will be able to help track down the treasured ride.

The Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating the theft. Wayne says he has received some tips that the car has been spotted in Canoga Park.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.