$50,000 reward offered in case of 81-year-old found brutally murdered in Woodland Hills home

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible for killing an 81-year-old woman in Woodland Hills.

On the evening of Aug. 2, officers found the body of Ok Ja Kim burned in her bedroom after a fire erupted at her home in the 20000 block of West Martha Street.

Kim's body was found by concerned family members after she didn't show up to a family function that day.

Police say Kim was stabbed multiple times, strangled and possibly set on fire during what they believe was a home invasion robbery sometime between the evenings of Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

"As a family, we're going to be grappling with this, the circumstances with this, for a very long time," said Kim's daughter, Clara Kim, during a press conference on Thursday. "The reality of it is, this could've been anybody's family. This could've been your mom, this could've been your dad, this could've been your grandparent, and this could've been your child."

The 81-year-old lived alone. Her daughter described her as hard-working and said she was just entering her golden years.

"This is a horrific crime that I have not, that we have not, experienced during my tenure," said L.A. Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who represents the city's 3rd District, which covers Woodland Hills. "There have been some terrible crimes that have been committed and this is a big city ... but nothing quite like this."

Homicide detectives are now asking the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sharon Kim with Valley Bureau Homicide at 818- 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting their website.