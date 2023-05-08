A driver aggressively slammed his Ford Mustang into several other nearby vehicles on Sunday in what appears to be a massive road rage incident.

Enraged driver smashes into 4 vehicles in wild video; LAPD charges him with assault

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver aggressively slammed his Ford Mustang into several other nearby vehicles on Sunday in what appears to be a massive road rage incident.

And, it was all caught on video.

It all occurred on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, near the 101 overpass.

A witness said he noticed the suspect driving erratically and bumping into cars. He decided he was going to try to box-in the driver of the Mustang until law enforcement arrived.

That's when the wild video began.

The enraged driver backed into the car behind him, then slammed into the driver's side of the man taking the video, then backed into another car on the opposite side of the street, before ramming into a minivan, in what was at least the fourth vehicle he struck with his car.

LAPD officers eventually took the suspect -- identified as 22-year-old Seth Pointe -- into custody for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Pointe has been released on bail.

Minor injuries were treated at the scene.

A witness said that when police took Pointe away in handcuffs, he did not appear to be under the influence, just angry.