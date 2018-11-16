WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent as winds that fanned deadly blaze diminish

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rose the containment of the massive Woolsey Fire again Thursday, as repopulation efforts continued.

By and ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
The deadly Woolsey Fire's containment level has risen to 69 percent as winds that fanned the destructive blaze were diminishing and more areas were repopulating to residents, Cal Fire announced Friday morning.

Firefighters continued to extend containment lines around the massive burn scar.

"It's the new abnormal: fires, dryness, lack of moisture, winds," Gov. Jerry Brown said Thursday during a visit to a command post in Camarillo, where he also spoke about the transition from firefight to recovery.

MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire

"That recovery will happen," he said, joined by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "The state will help. The federal government is helping. President Trump told me on the telephone yesterday that he's completely behind California."

Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with survivors of Butte County's Paradise, where at least 63 people were killed in the Camp Fire - the country's deadliest in 100 years, the White House announced.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake VillageLake Sherwood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Local business owner uses shop to help Woolsey Fire victims
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 63, over 600 missing
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
LBUSD students eligible for 2 years of tuition-free college at LBCC
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Show More
Michelle Obama shares her story at Inglewood's Forum
Santa Ana opens new temporary homeless shelter
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Cast of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' shares excitement over sequel release
More News