Officials on Sunday again increased the number of homes and other structures destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, whose containment has risen to 91 percent.According to Cal Fire, the number has risen to 1,130 buildings destroyed - many of them residences - and 300 damaged. The count is ongoing.Firefighters continued to make progress against the 96,949-acre wildfire that erupted on the afternoon of Nov. 8 and ripped through neighborhoods near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.More evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes, and firefighters expect to have the blaze fully contained by Thursday.Three people died during the Woolsey Fire, including two found in a car and one in the rubble of a burned-out home. Three firefighters have been injured.President Donald Trump, accompanied by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, visited the burn area on Saturday. Brown expressed optimism that Trump will support California as it deals with raging wildfires, including the massive Camp Fire in Butte County.Trump initially blamed state officials for poor forest management in exacerbating the fires and threatened to cut off federal funding. He's since signed an emergency declaration.The official cause of the Woolsey Fire is under investigation.