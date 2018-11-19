WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Containment increases to 96 percent, 1,500 structures destroyed

EMBED </>More Videos

The containment of the Woolsey Fire increased to 94 percent on Monday as authorities confirmed that 1,500 structures were destroyed in the 96,949-acre blaze.

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
The containment of the Woolsey Fire increased to 96 percent on Monday as authorities confirmed that 1,500 structures were destroyed in the 96,949-acre blaze.

In addition to those destroyed structures, 341 others have been damaged in the inferno. Full containment of the blaze is expected later this week.

Meantime, public safety is front and center. Crews had to shut off power in Malibu from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for repairs to transmission lines from Kanan to Tuna Canyon, officials said. Disaster Assistance Centers were not be impacted by the power outages.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires

To add to the concerns, rain is expected this week which would trigger mudslides. The precipitation is forecasted for Wednesday afternoon or evening and may last possibly through Thursday morning.

Rain could open up the potential for mud and rockslides, especially along Highway 1 and the canyon roads. Los Angeles and Ventura counties will have sandbags available at fire stations.

MORE: Volunteers fill sandbags in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain
EMBED More News Videos

Volunteers banded together to fill sandbags at a local fire station in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain that sparked concern over possible mud and debris flow in the Woolsey Fire burn area.


President Donald Trump, accompanied by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, visited the burn area on Saturday. Brown expressed optimism that Trump will support California as it deals with raging wildfires, including the massive Camp Fire in Butte County.

Trump initially blamed state officials for poor forest management in exacerbating the fires and threatened to cut off federal funding. He's since signed an emergency declaration.

The official cause of the Woolsey Fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake VillageLake Sherwood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
7-year-old holds toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Rams outgun Chiefs in wild MNF shootout
VIDEO: Kitten trapped between two walls rescued in DTLA
Actress files restraining order against Michael Avenatti
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
At least 1 dead after vehicle falls off roadway above Azusa
Coyote killed after attacking child in Placentia park
Show More
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Search underway for 11-year-old who left Altadena group home
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
ABC7 Salutes TV program finding jobs for veterans
More News