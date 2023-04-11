Caught on video: Bear wanders outside Wrightwood home before dog alerts owners

Video captured the moment a bear got a little too close to one Wrightwood home.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a bear got a little too close to one Wrightwood home.

Andrea Muir says it's not the first time the bear has snooped around her property. This time, however, the bear was just steps away from the door.

Footage shows the animal sniff around the property and get extremely close to a surveillance camera. After it jumps down near the door, Muir's dog notices the bear through the dog door and begins barking.

Some yells from the house were enough to cause the bear to climb over a chain-link fence and back into the woods.

Muir says she has two cameras set up outside her home to capture any animals that might come around. Last year, she spotted the same bear on her wall for more than an hour eating squirrel food.

She says the bear usually gets spooked by their light coming on and the dog barking, before going back into the wild.