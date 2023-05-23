In solidarity with writers, Drew Carey says he will pick up their meal tabs for duration of strike

LOS ANGELES -- In an expression of solidarity with Writers Guild of America members, comedian Drew Carey said he will pay for their meals at two L.A. restaurants for the duration of the writers strike.

The game show host made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, urging guild members to "Show your WGA card at Bob's Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner on Beverly (near Fairfax) and your meal is free. For the duration of the strike. Dine-in only, Tip included. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike."

The work stoppage, which began on May 2nd, was ongoing Monday as writers picketed outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank and at other locations.

"He's a great guy," Jim Garvey, a writer on the TV series "True Lies," said of Carey. "I worked with him a long time ago on a game show for CBS called 'Power of 10.' And he was like the nicest guy in the world back then, so it's not surprising that he would be doing this sort of thing."