1 killed in deadly wrong-way hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are working to see if road rage may have played a role in a deadly hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino Saturday.

The collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. at 345 W Baseline Street.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News the driver of a pickup truck clipped a BMV and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The truck then hit a minivan, sending the two vehicles through the fence of a home and into the front yard, police said.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital where he or she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup took off running and was able to get away, according to investigators.

Police said they aren't able to confirm if road rage played a role but said it's a part of the investigation.