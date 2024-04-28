Wrong-way driver arrested after hitting cars on 60 Freeway in Riverside

One person was left in critical condition after a wrong-way driver crashed into several cars on the 60 Freeway in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into multiple cars on the 60 Freeway in Riverside and tried getting away.

The wrong-way driver was first reported to the California Highway Patrol just after 2:15 a.m. on the 215 Freeway. Authorities say the driver was traveling northbound on southbound lanes before hitting one car on the 60 Freeway transition road.

The suspect kept driving the wrong way, traveling eastbound on westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway. That's when the driver collided head-on with two more vehicles.

Witnesses say the car was driving the wrong way as sparks shot out from one of the tires.

"I saw the headlights coming toward me and for a second I thought I was the one on the wrong side, but I'm like wait, no I'm on the on-ramp," said Brian Virgen. "My reaction was to steer right, stomp on my brakes and honk the horn."

Firefighters had to extricate one person involved in the crash.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot from a black Dodge and was eventually found and arrested off the freeway.

The driver has been charged with felony DUI and hit-and-run.

Two victims were left with major injuries and a third suffered moderate wounds.