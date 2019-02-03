Yorba Linda: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after small plane crash ignites house fires

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to two house fires amid reports of a small plane crash in Yorba Linda, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were killed and two others hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, igniting a massive blaze that involved multiple homes, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority said there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive.

The Fire Authority later confirmed the death toll and number of injured. The deceased were not immediately identified.

A witness' video shows at least one two-story home engulfed by a massive inferno as horrified neighbors look on and an explosion is heard.

In the footage, what appears to be a small piece of possible wreckage from the plane is burning in the street. A man is seen dousing it with water from a garden hose.

Anaheim firefighters were assisting in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
