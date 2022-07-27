YouTubers lead police to child luring suspect in New Jersey

Police say the YouTubers had communicated with 57-year-old Roger Tomes of Philadelphia online and through text messages.

The app is called "Party in My Dorm," and it's reportedly being used by child sex predators to target young kids, the district says.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A pair of YouTubers led police in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to a child luring suspect, authorities say.

Police were called to a boat slip at Graef's Boat Yard around 5:46 p.m. Sunday for the report of an attempted luring of a child.

Once on the scene, officers were met by two people who police say run a YouTube channel to catch child predators.

The video included above is from a previous report.

According to Egg Harbor Township police, the duo creates accounts on dating websites posing as young girls.

Police say the YouTubers had communicated with 57-year-old Roger Tomes of Philadelphia online and through text messages.

They told police Tomes believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl on his boat to have sex.

After police investigated, they arrested Tomes and charged him with luring.

If convicted, Tomes could face a penalty of up to $150,000 and five to 10 years in prison.

Anyone with additional information is asked to email CID@ehtpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).