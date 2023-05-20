WATCH LIVE

Former Yucaipa Teacher of the Year arrested for having sex with 16-year-old student, officials say

Saturday, May 20, 2023 1:11AM
A Yucaipa High School teacher has been arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Yucaipa, Calif. (KABC) -- A Yucaipa High School teacher has been arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department identified the teacher as 38-year-old Tracy Vanderhulst.

Detectives say the alleged victim is a 16-year-old male student at the school.

In 2017, Yucaipa High School tweeted out a picture of Vanderhulst stating she won the school's teacher of the year award.

Bail has been set at $30,000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

