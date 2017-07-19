NEWS

Hundreds attend funeral of South Pasadena boy allegedly killed by father

EMBED </>More Videos

Ana Estevez kisses the coffin at the funeral of her son Aramazd Andressian Jr.

By
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 400 people packed into the Holy Family Catholic Church Tuesday for the funeral of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose body was found in late June after being missing for months.

Andressian Jr.'s mother, Ana Estevez, carried his hat into the church as friends and family said their goodbyes. South Pasadena Police Sgt. Matthew Ronnie said the boy's death even touched his department.

"We're moms, dads, aunts, uncles and can identify with the family, and feel the sense of tragic loss," he said.

MORE: Body of boy reported missing in South Pasadena found near Lake Cachuma

Authorities discovered the body of Andressian Jr. on June 30 near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County. Police think the boy's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., killed him to get back at his estranged wife because of a bitter custody battle.

The father was arrested the same day the body was found. Andressian Sr. pled not guilty to murder the next week.

Andressian Jr. was last seen alive on April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father. Andressian Sr. was found unconscious the next day in Arroyo Seco Park, unable to account for his son's whereabouts.

A public service will be held for Andressian Jr. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden Wednesday night.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing boychild killedbody foundfather chargedfuneralcatholic churchSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Tanker crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy in downtown LA
Wildfire forces evacuation of 2,000 from California town
Thief steals from "Poor Box" at Bell Gardens church
More News
Top Stories
Tanker crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy in downtown LA
Massive wildfire rages through Central Valley
Father of 4 deported in Cleveland
Mylar balloon triggers power-line explosion in Long Beach
Firefighters battling 72-acre brush fire in Perris
Chase suspect slams into power pole in South LA
Santa Ana In-N-Out plan stirring controversy
Thief steals from "Poor Box" at Bell Gardens church
Show More
'The Bachelorette's' Dean Unglert says hello to 'Paradise'
Dangers of honey oil explained in new PSA videos
'Ocean's Eleven Bandit' swipes $10K in goods from Canoga Park store
Stan Lee has hand, footprints immortalized in cement
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
More News
Top Video
Massive wildfire rages through Central Valley
'Ocean's Eleven Bandit' swipes $10K in goods from Canoga Park store
Dangers of honey oil explained in new PSA videos
Santa Ana In-N-Out plan stirring controversy
More Video