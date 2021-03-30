Traffic

2 killed, toddler hurt in wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles; DUI suspected

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and several others injured, including a 2-year-old child, in a suspected DUI crash early Tuesday morning on the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 2 a.m., just south of Ninth Street, when a Lexus SUV that was traveling southbound in a northbound lane slammed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, according to Sgt. Jeff Lane of the California Highway Patrol,

The CHP shut down several lanes as officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.

The deceased were identified only as a man and a woman, both 30 years old, who were in the Toyota sedan.

The injured included another man and woman, who were hospitalized along with the injured toddler. The conditions of those three individuals were not immediately known.

The driver of the SUV was among the survivors, the Highway Patrol said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countytraffic fatalitieschpchild injuredwrong wayfreewaydui crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witness describes seeing George Floyd 'slowly fade away'
OC anticipating move to orange tier soon
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
KKK flyers found outside Newport Beach homes
Murder suspect recaptured after erroneous release from LA jail
Man found dead after fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
Here are the 'American Idol' top 24
Show More
Here's how to score a vaccine appointment in SoCal
Suspect in custody after shots fired at LAPD in Sylmar
Lil Nas X's controversial 'Satan' shoes sell out in under a minute
LA sports fans hopeful as UCLA, USC advance to Elite 8
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News