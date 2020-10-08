ICE raids dubbed 'Operation Rise' result in 128 arrests in LA and other California 'sanctuary cities'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6392630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Garden Grove father who was arrested for tinted windows ended up being transferred to ICE and held in detention for nine months, causing him to miss the birth of his youngest daughter. Now, a lawsuit has been filed on his behalf.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 128 people during a crackdown on undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles and other "sanctuary cities" in California.The five-day series of raids was dubbed "Operation Rise."Federal officials said 95% of those arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges including murders, sexual assaults and drug trafficking."These are not everyday people," Chad Wolf, acting director of the Department of Homeland Security, said at a news conference Wednesday. "These are hardened criminals who threaten American communities and put American lives at risk."Operation Rise is proof positive that we will never back down from enforcing the rule of law, with or without the cooperation of local political leaders," Wolf said.Federal officials said more raids will take place if cities do not comply with ICE requests. They made a point of criticizing so-called "sanctuary" policies in California.In Los Angeles County, the Sheriff's Department has a policy of not transferring an inmate to ICE custody without a warrant.