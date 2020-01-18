2 bodies found on Mexico property owned by missing Garden Grove couple, authorities say

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Tijuana said two bodies have been found at the property owned by Maria Lopez and Jesus Guillen, the Garden Grove couple missing in Mexico.
The couple crossed the border Jan. 10. to check on the property and had not been seen since.
The attorney general's office for the state of Baja California said they are 90% sure the bodies are those of Lopez and Guillen, but they are waiting for family members to identify them.
The couple's son in law has been detained.
Authorities believe the motive was rent money the couple was collecting.
Garden Grove police are still working to confirm details.
