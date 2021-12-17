'2 o'clock rock' burglar broke into more than 60 San Fernando Valley businesses this year: Police

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man has burglarized businesses in Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga, West Valley, Burbank and San Fernando.
They say he starts off by going to the businesses between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
He reportedly first canvasses a location he plans to target, places a rock in front of it and then breaks in by throwing the rock through the front glass door. Police say he typically takes cash and locked cash registers.
Investigators released four photos of the suspect on Thursday from surveillance videos.
He's being described as a Black male with dark skin and a receding hair line who sometimes wears glasses.
The suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 150 to 180 pounds. Police say he's usually spotted wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.
He is sometimes seen riding a bicycle or driving a four-door dark-colored Nissan Maxima or Sentra made in the 2000s.
Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call Devonshire Burglary Detective II J. Eastburn at 818-832-0936 or Detective C. Parchman at 818-832-0941.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.