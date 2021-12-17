burglary

'2 o'clock rock' burglar broke into more than 60 San Fernando Valley businesses this year: Police

He reportedly first canvasses a location he plans to target, places a rock in front of it and then breaks in.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for suspect dubbed '2 o'clock rock burglar'

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man they're calling the "2 o'clock rock" burglar who's accused of breaking into more than 60 businesses in the San Fernando Valley this year alone.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man has burglarized businesses in Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga, West Valley, Burbank and San Fernando.

They say he starts off by going to the businesses between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

He reportedly first canvasses a location he plans to target, places a rock in front of it and then breaks in by throwing the rock through the front glass door. Police say he typically takes cash and locked cash registers.

READ ALSO | Why people are leaving their trunks open to avoid car break-ins
EMBED More News Videos

Leaving your trunk open to deter car break-ins? Some auto owners in the Bay Area are trying it, but police warn this is a very bad idea.



Investigators released four photos of the suspect on Thursday from surveillance videos.



He's being described as a Black male with dark skin and a receding hair line who sometimes wears glasses.

The suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 150 to 180 pounds. Police say he's usually spotted wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is sometimes seen riding a bicycle or driving a four-door dark-colored Nissan Maxima or Sentra made in the 2000s.



Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call Devonshire Burglary Detective II J. Eastburn at 818-832-0936 or Detective C. Parchman at 818-832-0941.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleyburbanktopangavan nuysnorth hollywoodwest valleysan fernandosuspect profilesuspect imagessurveillance cameratheftburglarybreak incaught on tapecaught on videocar theftsan fernando valleyinvestigationcaught on camerainvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BURGLARY
Smash-and-grab robbers target jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Man charged with killing father of 3 in Covina car-theft confrontation
Father of 3 fatally shot during Covina burglary; 1 person in custody
LAPD investigating break-in at Bel Air mansion
TOP STORIES
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News