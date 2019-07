EMBED >More News Videos A San Dimas family is shaken after they found swastikas burned into their front yard and street.

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested three teenage boys accused of burning swastikas into a couple's lawn in San Dimas.The symbols were burned into some artificial turf and onto a nearby street last week.Investigators also learned of three small brush fires in the area.Police say statements from three boys and witnesses, along with security cameras, connected the teens to the crimes.