3-year-old Texas boy found alive after going missing 4 days ago

By Brhe Berry, Erica Simon, Roxie Bustamante
Search teams fan out for another day to find 3-year-old boy

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday has been found alive and safe, rescuers confirmed.

Christopher Ramirez was found by a landowner near Texas State Highway 249, outside of Magnolia in Montgomery County, said Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization dedicated to searching for missing persons.

Ramirez was reunited with his mother and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Ramirez was found around 11:45 a.m. CT and was dehydrated. He was being transported to Texas Children's Hospital.

Hundreds of searchers combed the woods of southern Grimes County for Ramirez as investigators looked for leads related to his disappearance.

SEE ALSO: Missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy has been gone with no clear trace to follow

Ramirez was last seen Wednesday by an elderly neighbor as he followed a family dog down a road near his home, authorities said.

The search outside of Plantersville had gone on virtually non-stop thanks to multiple agencies and volunteer groups, including the FBI and Texas EquuSearch.

The video above is from previous reporting.

