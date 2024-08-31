3 siblings, aged 2 to 12, go missing in Lancaster; LASD asks for public's help in search

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) -- Sheriff's officials Saturday circulated photos of three children who went missing from Lancaster and were possibly headed to Barstow.

The children -- Master Milo, 2, Jordan Milo, 12 and Acire Milo, 14 -- were last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Berkshire and Stratford streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Their possible destination could be the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Barstow or the 1100 block of East Avenue K in Lancaster, authorities said.

Master was described as a 2-foot-tall boy weighing 30 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, worn in pony tails. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, black pants, and blue Crocs.

Jordan was described as a 4-feet-11-inch tall female weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pajama pants.

Acire was described as a 4-feet-11-inch tall female weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and braided brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and multicolored pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding the children's whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Lancaster station at 661-948-8466. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.