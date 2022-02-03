49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium during NFC title game, police say

According to Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks, 40-year-old Daniel Luna - a restaurant owner from Oakland - was found in the Lot L at around 4 p.m.
Meeks said emergency room staff told him Luna may have been assaulted based on his injuries. They say he suffered serious injuries to his upper body and his face.
The restaurant owner remains hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in a medically-induced coma, according to Meeks.
Meanwhile, police are working with SoFi Stadium's security team and are reviewing surveillance footage near the area.
Inglewood police say they weren't alerted to the incident until hours later.
Luna reportedly owns a Peruvian restaurant called Mistura in Oakland.
The Rams took the NFC crown with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco on Sunday, landing them a spot in the Super Bowl.
Police say Luna was wearing a 49ers jersey and black pants when he was found, though it's unclear if he was targeted for being a Niners fan.
In 2011, a brutal attack on a San Francisco Giants fan outside of Dodger Stadium made national headlines.
On Opening Day that year, Bryan Stow, a father of two and a former Santa Cruz paramedic, was savagely beaten by Dodgers fans.
He was left with serious brain damage.
