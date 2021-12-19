robbery

Police looking for 3 suspects accused of robbing several LA 7-Eleven stores in span of 3 days

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robberies occurred the weekend after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.
3 suspects wanted in string of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives are asking the public for help identifying a man and two women accused of robbing several Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores in a span of three days.

The three suspects went into the stores and two approached the counter while the third stood at the door as a lookout. One suspect remained in front of the counter while the other walked behind the counter with a gun pointed at the clerk, demanding money.

The suspects fled the stores with money and cigars, according to police.

They're all being described as being in their early 20s.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at 213-486-6840 or 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

