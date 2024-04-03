7.4 earthquake strikes eastern coast of Taiwan; damage still being evaluated

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by a 6.5 aftershock, according to the USGS.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by a 6.5 aftershock, according to the USGS.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by a 6.5 aftershock, according to the USGS.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by a 6.5 aftershock, according to the USGS.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (KABC) -- A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by multiple large aftershocks and a tsunami that washed up on part of Japan.

The quake struck on the island's east coast at a depth of about 21 miles. It hit about 11 miles south-southwest of Hualien City. It struck just before 5 p.m. California time, which is 8 a.m. Wednesday in Taiwan.

A second big quake measuring 6.5, believed to be an aftershock, struck just north of that area about 10 minutes later. That was followed by multiple aftershocks measuring between 5.2 to 5.7.

Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of about 1 foot was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island about 15 minutes after the quake struck. JAMA said waves likely also hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. Japan's Self Defense Force sent aircraft to gather information about the tsunami impact around the Okinawa region and were preparing shelters for evacuees if necessary.

American authorities said the tsunami was not expected to reach Hawaii, Guam or the U.S. mainland.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency measured the magnitude as 7.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4.

Television showed buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations. The quake could be felt in the capital Taipei.

A five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes.

There were no initial reports of fatalities.

The quake was believed to be the biggest in Taiwan since 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.