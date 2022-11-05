Singer-rapper Aaron Carter, 34, found dead at his Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday morning at his home in Lancaster after sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency medical call. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter's family confirmed the singer's death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

After receiving a report of a possible drowning, deputies arrived shortly before 11 a.m. at a residence in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC7.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

In accordance with protocol for an unintended death, homicide detectives were summoned to the location to conduct an investigation, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The official cause of death was not immediately known.

June 2017: Echo Park Pedal Boats with Aaron Carter

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother's boy band, and appeared on the family's reality series "House of Carters" that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Carter's fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Martin said in a statement Saturday. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Carter's 2000 album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," sold three million copies and produced hit singles including the title song and "I Want Candy. His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

In 2009, Carter appeared on the ABC competition show "Dancing with the Stars," finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff.

Carter's fifth and final studio album, "LOVE," was released in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.