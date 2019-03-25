Crime & Safety

Dog that was abused, tied up in Long Beach trash now recovered, ready for adoption

Chloe, a maltese mix who was found last year badly injured and tied up in a Long Beach dumpster, is now recovered and ready to be adopted.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A maltese mix is making great strides after she was found last year badly injured and tied up in a trash bag in a dumpster.

Chloe is now ready to be adopted.

She'll have a meet-and-greet on Saturday, March 30 in Long Beach at the Pet Food Express on Long Beach Boulevard and San Antonio Drive. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available here.

Chloe was found in a tied-up trash bag last December. Rescuers with the nonprofit Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals said Chloe had a fractured skull, her legs were snapped in half and she had bruises all down the side of her head. They also found out later she was covered in human urine.

She underwent surgery to repair her broken leg at Long Beach Animal Emergency. The procedure included re-aligning Chloe's fractured femur and placing a titanium plate to support the leg during the recovery process, according to Pathway Vet Alliance.

MORE: $12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in Long Beach dumpster
A reward is being offered to find the person responsible for leaving a severely abused dog in a trash bin in Long Beach.

Related topics:
crime & safetylong beachlos angeles countydogsanimal abuseanimal rescueabuserewardnonprofit
RELATED
Severely abused dog found dumped in trash in Long Beach
