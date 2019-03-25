Dog that was abused, tied up in Long Beach trash now recovered, ready for adoption

Chloe is now ready to be adopted.
She'll have a meet-and-greet on Saturday, March 30 in Long Beach at the Pet Food Express on Long Beach Boulevard and San Antonio Drive. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chloe was found in a tied-up trash bag last December. Rescuers with the nonprofit Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals said Chloe had a fractured skull, her legs were snapped in half and she had bruises all down the side of her head. They also found out later she was covered in human urine.
She underwent surgery to repair her broken leg at Long Beach Animal Emergency. The procedure included re-aligning Chloe's fractured femur and placing a titanium plate to support the leg during the recovery process, according to Pathway Vet Alliance.
