Soledad Fire: Crews gain upper hand on Agua Dulce fire as SoCal faces another day of hot temps

By early Monday morning, flames from the Soledad Fire seemed to remain mostly subdued as crews worked to stamp out any problem areas. The blaze is 0% contained and Southern California is expected to see potentially dangerous temperatures in the 90s on Monday.
The fire resulted in the shut down of the Antelope Valley Freeway and evacuation orders for neighborhoods from Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Briggs and Soledad Canyon to the 14 Freeway.
The Red Cross set up a parking lot as a temporary site for shelter, but evacuees were required to stay in the vehicles, apparently because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The evacuation site was established at the Victory Outreach parking lot, 37419 25th St. East, Palmdale.
UPDATE | Evacuation Order in place from Agua Dulce Canyon Rd to Briggs & Soledad Canyon to 14 Frwy. | Red Cross has established a temporary evacuation site as of 8pm at Victory Outreach parking lot: 37419 25th St East, Palmdale 93550. Residents must remain in vehicles. #LACoFD— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 6, 2020
The county's Department of Animal Care and Control is using the Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road to shelter large animals affected by the fire.
Authorities are still in the process of determining the cause of the fire but say they've been called to several fires in recent days that were ignited by fireworks.
"Fireworks are a big concern for firefighters and every community member out there, especially when you live in a brush area and that fire can threaten your home," said Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Deputy David Richardson.