Tick Fire air quality: Smoke, dust advisories in effect as fires burn across Southland

Smoke and dust advisories are in effect as fires, including the massive Tick Fire , continue to burn across the greater Los Angeles region.Poor air quality is expected Friday along the coast, in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and in the San Gabriel mountains. Wind-driven dust is also expected in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.If you notice smoke, dust or ash in the air, officials recommend that you stay inside and close your windows and doors.