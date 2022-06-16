LGBTQ+ Pride

Love is the air: Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on Pride-themed plane

Grab the tissues! Love was certainly in the air for this couple.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on plane

ALASKA (KABC) -- Grab the tissues! Love was certainly in the air for this couple.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, surprised her girlfriend with an unforgettable wedding proposal on a flight to Los Angeles.

Rojas met her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, on a flight in 2020.

On Wednesday, she told Moncayo - a newly-hired Alaska Airlines pilot - she was taking her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A.

During the flight, Rojas got down on one knee and in true flight attendant-fashion, used the PA system to propose to Moncayo.

The aircraft was decked out in special décor as a "Pride in the Sky" plane in honor of Pride Month, according to Alaska Airlines.

But that's not how the story ends.

While Rojas was planning her proposal, Moncayo was also planning to propose that same day!

She popped the question when the plane arrived at the gate.

It's safe to say the couple is feeling double the love!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslgbtq+pridelgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthmarriagegood newsalaska airlinescaught on tapewedding proposalcaught on videoweddingsweddinglgbtfeel goodcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Watch full episode: 'On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride'
Boundary-breaking ballet star rises to fame on stage & social media
Southern California LGBTQIA+ events celebrating Pride 2022
Gay Bingo raises funds for Philadelphians living with HIV
TOP STORIES
2 El Monte officers IDed after being killed in shootout with gunman
Nipsey Hussle's last moments detailed as murder trial opens
El Monte and SoCal law enforcement mourn fallen officers
CHP shooting suspect is a veteran who suffers from PTSD, family says
Mountain lion spotted in Monrovia neighborhood
Brush fire breaks out in Angeles National Forest
Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
Show More
Gascón recall campaign says it has enough signatures to make ballot
Styrofoam-snacking 'superworms' could hold key to eliminating waste
DACA's 10th anniversary: What Dreamers say needs to change
LA County moves closer to returning to indoor mask requirement
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News