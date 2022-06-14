Business

When to cut off a customer? New CA law requires alcohol servers to take intoxication training

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New CA law trains alcohol servers to cut off customers

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A new law goes into effect next month affecting California businesses that serve beer, wine or liquor.

Alcoholic beverage servers and managers will need to undergo mandatory training.

At Sire Bar & Grille in Riverside, bartenders serve libations to customers and keep track of tabs.

But come July 1, they'll be required to keep an eye out for the level of the customer's intoxication.

"The whole point is to try and get alcohol servers more aware of how to safely serve alcoholic beverages to patrons," said Mike Brewer of Sire Bar & Grille.

Brewer is the owner of the popular lunch and dinner spot.

For the past few months, he had his employees undergo training to receive a responsible beverage service certificate from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, or ABC.

READ MORE: Is your city on the list? California bill would allow pilot cities to extend nightlife to 4 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

The third time could be the charm in the fight to keep California's bars, clubs, and restaurants open later. A new bill would allow pilot cities the ability to extend nightlife to 4 a.m.



Under a new state law, anyone who pours, shakes or mixes an alcoholic cocktail is required to have the training.

"It is anyone who checks identifications, who takes alcoholic beverage orders, who pours alcoholic beverages such as bartenders and anyone who delivers alcoholic beverages," said John Carr of the ABC.

It's a massive undertaking with 56,000 businesses required to train their employees.

The goal of the new certificate is to cut down on DUIs.

"Purpose of the training is to help make servers more aware of the impacts of alcohol," Brewer said. "They want to make sure that we are lawfully serving people of the proper age and that we are also not over-serving parties that then become dangerous to the community."

The certification requirement applies to employees where customers are able to order and drink alcohol on the spot including bars, restaurants, distilleries, breweries, brew pubs and wineries.

"The law takes effect on July 1 and by August 31, everyone is supposed to be RBS certified and trained, or within 60 days of first employment," Carr said.

Training can be done at one of several approved ABC third-party sites after which employees will be given an open-book test.

But the hardest test will come later, when it's time to cut off a customer who has had one too many.

"That is one of the hardest things for a server to do is to politely decline to serve somebody when they are showing signs of being intoxicated," Brewer said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessriversideriverside countysafetyduibarnightclubstate politicslawscraft beerbeerrestaurantsrestaurantalcoholwine bars
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after Studio City shooting that injured CHP officer
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Video: Dog gets into gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Woman tortured, held against her will at IE home, authorities say
Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home
Yellowstone closes after 'unprecedented' rain washes out roads
Show More
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Navy censures 5 officers in deadly sinking of amphibious vehicle
Still no deal on gas rebates as CA Legislature approves $300B budget
How to watch Bonnaroo music festival live on Hulu
More TOP STORIES News