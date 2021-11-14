amtrak train crash

Milwaukee Amazon delivery driver amazed he survived Amtrak crash that split truck in two

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2

MILWAUKEE -- An Amazon driver is thankful to be alive after an Amtrak train slammed into his truck.

He was transporting packages west of Milwaukee when the collision happened Wednesday, WISN reported.

The man said he's still sore and shocked about the crash.

"Yeah it just, boom," Alexander Evans said.

Evans said he's still in shock after an Amtrak train slammed into his Amazon delivery truck, cutting it in half Wednesday.

"Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags, and it was just -- I, I didn't know what to feel to be honest with you," he said.

The Milwaukee husband and father of two little girls posted photos of the wreckage on his Facebook page.

RELATED: Good Samaritan pulls Aurora man, 72, from car stuck on train tracks before Sugar Grove crash

He traced his route in red on a map, showing how the road parallels the track before the crossing, limiting a driver's view of the tracks.

"I just tried. I made a look as I was going down the hill, the hill to swerve. I didn't see anything. He was on my left side," Evans said.

He added that he's deaf in his left ear and didn't hear the horn at first.

"Literally it was like one long beep, like a horn from the, from the train, and I put my foot on the gas. I was like I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him," he said.

He got far enough to save his life.

"I, I still can't believe it myself right now as well," Evans said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinamazonamtraktrain crashu.s. & worldamtrak train crashcrash
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
Driver describes desperate escape before fiery Amtrak crash
Video from scene of fatal Wash. state train derailment
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
2 dead in Amtrak train accident in Pennsylvania
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News