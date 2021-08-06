pop-up

'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves up terrifying treats for fans

EMBED <>More Videos

'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves terrifying treats

LOS ANGELES -- "American Horror Story" fans can satisfy their dark and twisted cravings with a new themed pop-up experience. The AHS Night Bites Bakery, which first launched in New York City, is currently feeding fans with horror-themed cookies in Los Angeles.

From the rubber woman, to the baby in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and more, fans can see AHS characters new and old come to life at the bakery. FX Networks launched the pop-up in celebration of the new anthology series, "American Horror Stories," and the upcoming tenth installment of the series, "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

"We decided to lean into some of the exciting elements of summer and so we created some custom cookies inspired by AHS," said Kenya Hardaway, the senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "We have five exclusive designs that are available to fans."

Ticket reservations for the Los Angeles location are currently sold out, but fans can purchase exclusive cookies on the AHS Night Bites website. Stay tuned, because according to the website, a new location announcement is coming soon.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of FX Networks and Localish.

You can see the latest on "American Horror Story" on the show's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcbakerypop uplocalish
POP-UP
'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves terrifying treats
AHS Night Bites Bakery treats fans to horror-themed cookies
Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!
Popular burger pop-up started in Redondo Beach driveway
TOP STORIES
Langer's Deli requiring proof of vaccination for customers, staff
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
San Bernardino police shoot armed 13-year-old at cemetery: Authorities
VIDEO: Woman casually walks up to another woman, shoots her in head
Long Beach program has saved 120M gallons of water since 2010
COVID infections mount in LA County, but is surge slowing?
Woman found slain at Reseda home, prompting investigation
Show More
'Ankle biter' mosquito breeding on the rise in SoCal
Biden extends student loan payment pause to January 31
EDD orders NorCal man to return his jobless benefits
Alcohol sales for USC home games to be allowed at Coliseum
Offers flooding in after 81-year-old hermit's cabin burns down
More TOP STORIES News